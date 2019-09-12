Several People Injured in Arms Depot Blasts in Occupied Northern Cyprus - Official

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Several people were injured in explosions triggered by a fire at a weapons depot in the occupied region of Kyrenia in northern Cyprus, Kudret Ozersay, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TNRC), said on Thursday.

"A fire broke out in an arsenal within the military zone and there were consecutive explosions in the eastern part of Girne," Ozersay said on Facebook, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Several people were injured by scattered glass shards, he added.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the explosion occurred at 1.

30 a.m. local time (22:30 GMT on Wednesday). The fire was brought under control and environmental safety was fully ensured, the ministry added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey sent its forces to the island to allegedly protect the Turkish population there. In 1983, the TNRC declared its independence but was not recognized by any country except for Turkey. Since then, the reunification process has been ongoing, but not without occasional lapses � the last one being the failed 2017 Crans-Montana negotiations.

