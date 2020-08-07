Several People Injured in Beirut During Dispersal of Anti-Government Protest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Several people have been injured in Beirut when police dispersed a protest demanding the resignation of the government in the wake of the recent powerful explosion in the Lebanese capital, media reported on Friday.

According Orient-Le Jour, on Thursday night several dozens of protesters gathered in front of the parliament building and chanted slogans calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab's cabinet. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and since stored in the port. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks.