Several People Injured In Blast At Chemical Plant In Germany's Leverkusen - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Several people got injured after a blast hit a chemical plant in Germany's Leverkusen on Tuesday, the local police said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Several people got injured after a blast hit a chemical plant in Germany's Leverkusen on Tuesday, the local police said.

The blast occurred on the plant belonging to the Currenta company on Tuesday morning.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion.

"The situation in the Wiesdorf area of Leverkusen remains unclear. Numerous police officers are working on the spot and are clarifying the situation. There are several injured people," the police tweeted.

