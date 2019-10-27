Several People Injured in North Lebanon Clash Amid Anti-Government Protests - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Several protesters were injured on Saturday in northern Lebanon as a result of a clash that erupted over the Lebanese army's attempt to clear a highway of activists, national media reported.

The incident occurred near the town of Akkar, the NNA news agency reported.

The clash left several young people injured, including Amer Arish, who is one of the most prominent activists. Some of the victims reportedly remain in critical condition.

Lebanon has been gripped by mass protests since October 17 when the government announced tax hikes on tobacco and internet calls, after which the protests ballooned into widespread demands for the resignation of the government and political reforms. Blocking roads and highways has been a common occurrence throughout the country in the protests. An informed Lebanese source told Sputnik that there is an unspoken decision not to use force to unblock key routes, but to try to convince protesters to make concessions.

The leader of the Shia Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, expressed fear that Lebanon may face a new civil war because of the ongoing protests and called on his followers to clear the streets.

He also criticized the blockade of roads by protesters, saying that these measures cause difficulties for the Lebanese people.

Following the outbreak of the protests, which reportedly saw over 1 million people take to the streets in its first weekend, the government quickly scrapped proposed tax hikes and presented a 17-point plan to address the worsening economic conditions. The plan included otherwise popular ideas such as slashing salaries for ministers and parliamentarians as well as "returning embezzled funds." But the plan failed to appease protesters who, by and large, blamed Lebanon's confessional government structure for breeding corruption and sectarian tribalism.

A number of universities announced the suspension of classes for an indefinite period and the postponement of exams; the country's banks remain closed. Four cabinet members have already resigned.