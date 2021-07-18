Several People Injured in Shooting Outside Nationals Park in Washington DC - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A shooting occurred near the Nationals Park baseball park in Washington DC, during the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres, city police said.

"MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people were shot outside of Nationals Park.

This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time," the DC Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday.

Police added that two additional victims walked themselves into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

"As a result of the shooting incident, tonight's @Nationals game has been suspended," police said.