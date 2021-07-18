UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Injured In Shooting Outside Nationals Park In Washington DC - Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:50 AM

Several People Injured in Shooting Outside Nationals Park in Washington DC - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A shooting occurred near the Nationals Park baseball park in Washington DC, during the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres, city police said.

"MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people were shot outside of Nationals Park.

This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time," the DC Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday.

Police added that two additional victims walked themselves into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

"As a result of the shooting incident, tonight's @Nationals game has been suspended," police said.

Related Topics

Police Washington Twitter San Diego

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

7 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

7 hours ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

8 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

8 hours ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.