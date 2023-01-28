Several People Injured In Terrorist Attack At Synagogue In Jerusalem - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Several people were injured in a terrorist attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem, the terrorist was neutralized, the Israel Police said on Friday.
"Preliminary report - terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem: A short time ago there was a report of a shooting in the Neve Ya'akov neighborhood in Jerusalem.
As a result of the shooting, there are several wounded at the scene. The terrorist was neutralized," the police said on Twitter.