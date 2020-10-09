UrduPoint.com
Several People Inured In Clashes In Bishkek - Witness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Several people were injured in the clashes between supporters of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and those who back Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a witness told Sputnik on Friday

"Several people were certainly injured.

I believe they were hit with stones. Toktogaziev [Tilek Toktogaziev, an opposition politician recommended as candidate to post of first deputy prime minister] was certainly injured," the witness said.

The Kyrgyz Health Ministry currently has no information about any injuries.

