Several People Inured in Clashes in Bishkek - Witness

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Several people were injured in the clashes between supporters of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and those who back Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a witness told Sputnik on Friday.

"Several people were certainly injured.

I believe they were hit with stones. Toktogaziev [Tilek Toktogaziev, an opposition politician recommended as candidate to post of first deputy prime minister] was certainly injured," the witness said.

The Kyrgyz Health Ministry currently has no information about any injuries.