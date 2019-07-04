UrduPoint.com
Several People Killed As Bomb-Laden Motorcycle Explodes In Syria's As Suwayda - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Several People Killed as Bomb-Laden Motorcycle Explodes in Syria's As Suwayda - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Several people were killed as a bomb-laden motorcycle detonated in the southern Syrian city of As Suwayda on Wednesday, local media reported.

Initially, the SANA news agency and the Syria tv channel reported that four people had been killed as a result of the blast. Later, SANA deleted the mention of the exact death toll, reporting that several people had been killed and injured.

As Suwayda Governor Amer Ibrahim Ashi later told Syria TV that the blast occurred at 9:10 p.m. local time (18:10 GMT) on a busy street opposite a church. According to the governor, three people were killed as a result, with seven more sustaining injuries of various severity.

This is the first terrorist attack in As Suwayda in 2019. After the city was retaken from terrorists last year, the situation there was relatively calm.

