MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Several people have been killed and at least nine others injured in a mass shooting in the southeast of California's Fresno, the Fresno Bee newspaper reported on Monday, citing a local police official.

Lt. Bill Dooley told the newspaper that at least nine people had sustained injuries after a "mass casualty" shooting incident in the backyard of a house, which left "several" people dead.

"Officers arrived on scene ” what we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard. We do have multiple shooting victims. We're not releasing the total number yet," Dooley said.

The information about the shooter is not available yet, with Dooley saying that "unknown suspects" had opened fire and then ran away.

According to him, there was a gathering for family and friends in the backyard when the attack took place.

The victims have been taken to a local medical center.