UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Killed, At Least 9 Injured In Mass Shooting In California's Fresno- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Several People Killed, At Least 9 Injured in Mass Shooting in California's Fresno- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Several people have been killed and at least nine others injured in a mass shooting in the southeast of California's Fresno, the Fresno Bee newspaper reported on Monday, citing a local police official.

Lt. Bill Dooley told the newspaper that at least nine people had sustained injuries after a "mass casualty" shooting incident in the backyard of a house, which left "several" people dead.

"Officers arrived on scene ” what we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard. We do have multiple shooting victims. We're not releasing the total number yet," Dooley said.

The information about the shooter is not available yet, with Dooley saying that "unknown suspects" had opened fire and then ran away.

According to him, there was a gathering for family and friends in the backyard when the attack took place.

The victims have been taken to a local medical center.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Fresno Family

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 November 2019

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

11 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

12 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.