Several People Killed by Rocket Fire Near Baghdad International Airport - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Several people have been killed by rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the rockets fell near the facilities of the Iraqi army and the international coalition.

Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the airport had been closed with the flights being suspended after the incident.

The situation in Iraq escalated on Tuesday when Shia protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country. The strikes were carried out in response to an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.