Several People Killed By US Airstrike In Eastern Syria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The recent US airstrike against the pro-Iranian units in eastern Syria has left several people killed, US media reported.

On late Thursday, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States had targeted the infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias - including Kait'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) - in eastern Syria.

The strike was said to be conducted in retaliation for the February 15 rocket attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The US airstrike hit a cluster of buildings and is believed to have killed "up to a handful of people," The Washington Post newspaper reported on late Thursday, citing an anonymous US official.

According to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the airstrike was carried out based on the data provided by the Iraqi intelligence services.

More Stories From World

