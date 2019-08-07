Several People Killed in Car Bomb Explosion in Northeast Syria - Reports

Several people, including children, were killed on Wednesday in a car bomb blast in Syria's northeastern village of Qahtaniyah, local media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Several people, including children, were killed on Wednesday in a car bomb blast in Syria's northeastern village of Qahtaniyah, local media reported.

According to Syria tv, the car bomb detonated next to a mobile carrier store and damaged the building as a result.

The outlet has not yet specified the precise death toll or the number of those injured as a result of the explosion.