Several People Killed in Vienna Attacks, At Least One Attacker Remains at Large - Nehammer

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Several people were killed in the attacks in Vienna, at least one of the attackers remains at large, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

"Unfortunately, several people were injured, several died," Nehammer told reporters in the early hours of Tuesday. "According to our information, at least one criminal is still on the run," the minister added.

Earlier, Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros said that at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

Austrian media reported that up to seven people were killed in the attacks.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 injured, all hospitalized, following attacks in the Austrian capital. Seven of the wounded sustained serious injuries, Ludwig said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as Nehammer, have called the attacks a terrorist act.

Harald Soros said on ORF 1 tv that there were several attackers and one of them had been neutralized.