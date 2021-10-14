UrduPoint.com

Several People Killed, Injured In Attack In Norway - Police

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Several People Killed, Injured in Attack in Norway - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Several people were killed and injured in the attack in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg , the suspect was detained, local police said.

"There are several injured, as well as several killed as a result of these events," the head of the southeastern police district Eyvind Aas said, as quoted by the VG newspaper.

The suspect was taken into custody, the police have not yet provided information about him. The suspect is known to have acted alone.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police

Recent Stories

World’s most creative transport disruptors to re ..

World’s most creative transport disruptors to reveal tomorrow’s travel logis ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new Director-General ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new Director-General of Dubai Judicial Institute

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Dubai-based family for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Dubai-based family for organ donation that saved thr ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council, RCS Sport renew partners ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council, RCS Sport renew partnership for UAE Tour

1 hour ago
 Guinea's Interim President Retires Over 40 General ..

Guinea's Interim President Retires Over 40 Generals - Reports

20 minutes ago
 Independent films allow maximum creative freedom, ..

Independent films allow maximum creative freedom, SIFF 2021 panel opines

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.