Several People Killed, Injured in Attack in Norway - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Several people were killed and injured in the attack in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg , the suspect was detained, local police said.

"There are several injured, as well as several killed as a result of these events," the head of the southeastern police district Eyvind Aas said, as quoted by the VG newspaper.

The suspect was taken into custody, the police have not yet provided information about him. The suspect is known to have acted alone.