UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) An unidentified person entered a school in the city of Izhevsk in Russia's Udmurt Republic, killed a security guard, started shooting that left several people, including children, dead and injured, and then committed suicide, Alexander Brechalov, the head of the republic, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Interior Ministry reported that the police had received a message about a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk. The police were taking steps to detain the suspect, according to the department.

"There is a tragedy in Udmurtia today, in Izhevsk school No.

88. Yet an unidentified person entered the school, killed a guard. It is already known that there are victims among children and injured. The evacuation has now ended.... The information will be verified later with (the information provided by) FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service)," Brechalov said in a video message upon his arrival at the scene of the incident.

He added that, according to his information, the attacker had committed suicide.

The entire perimeter of the school is cordoned off, with emergency services working at the scene, Brechalov said.