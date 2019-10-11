Several people 'stabbed' at Manchester shopping centre: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A suspected stabbing attack at a shopping centre in Manchester, northwest England, on Friday has left at least four people requiring treatment, according to emergency services.

"Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several peoplehave been stabbed," Greater Manchester Police said.

North West Ambulance Service said it was treating four people.