Several People 'stabbed' At Manchester Shopping Centre: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Several people 'stabbed' at Manchester shopping centre: police

A suspected stabbing attack at a shopping centre in Manchester, northwest England, on Friday has left at least four people requiring treatment, according to emergency services

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A suspected stabbing attack at a shopping centre in Manchester, northwest England, on Friday has left at least four people requiring treatment, according to emergency services.

"Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several peoplehave been stabbed," Greater Manchester Police said.

North West Ambulance Service said it was treating four people.

