Several People Suspected Of Espionage In Favor Of Russia Arrested In Sofia - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:40 AM

Several People Suspected of Espionage in Favor of Russia Arrested in Sofia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Several people suspected of espionage in favor of Russia have been arrested in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Bulgarian media reported on Friday.

According to the bTV Novinite broadcaster, the operation was held jointly by the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security and the Interior Ministry.

Under the operation, police checked all the vehicles that left Sofia via the roadway to Plovdiv. One of the suspects was arrested during these checks.

The Bulgarian authorities have not confirmed the operation yet.

More Stories From World

