Several People Taken Hostage In Dutch Town: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Several people have been taken hostage in a town in central Netherlands Saturday, according to police, with houses evacuated and the town centre closed down.

"A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the centre" of the town of Ede, police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

It is not known how many people are being held but local media have reported around four or five people are involved.

Police said they had cleared off a cordon around a cafe, with residents of around 150 houses being brought to safety.

The local municipality said on its website that the town centre had been closed off and that riot police and explosives experts were at the scene.

