MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Several people were taken hostage in a store in the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, a representative of emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a sabotage and reconnaissance group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village.

Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing one person and injuring a child. The Russian armed forces are taking all the necessary measures to eliminate the sabotage group, the official added.

"According to preliminary data, several people were captured in a store in the village of Liubechane," the representative said.