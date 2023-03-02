Several People Taken Hostage In Store In Russia's Bryansk Region - Emergency Services
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Several people were taken hostage in a store in the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, a representative of emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a sabotage and reconnaissance group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village.
Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing one person and injuring a child. The Russian armed forces are taking all the necessary measures to eliminate the sabotage group, the official added.
"According to preliminary data, several people were captured in a store in the village of Liubechane," the representative said.