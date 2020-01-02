(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A factory building collapsed on Thursday in India's northern Delhi capital territory, leaving several people trapped beneath the rubble, Indian media reported.

According to the ANI news outlet, a fire had started at the factory earlier on Thursday.

During rescue operations in the building, an explosion took place that caused the building to collapse.

There are firefighters among those trapped under the rubble, the agency said.

Search and rescue operations continue with 35 firefighter vehicles dispatched to the placeof the incident.