UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Trapped Under Collapsed Building In India's Delhi Territory - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Several People Trapped Under Collapsed Building in India's Delhi Territory - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A factory building collapsed on Thursday in India's northern Delhi capital territory, leaving several people trapped beneath the rubble, Indian media reported.

According to the ANI news outlet, a fire had started at the factory earlier on Thursday.

During rescue operations in the building, an explosion took place that caused the building to collapse.

There are firefighters among those trapped under the rubble, the agency said.

Search and rescue operations continue with 35 firefighter vehicles dispatched to the placeof the incident.

Related Topics

India Delhi Fire Vehicles Media

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 January 2020

47 minutes ago

UAE Press: Spare a thought for refugees, homeless

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Six Saudi PoWs return home

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

9 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.