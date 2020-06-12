UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Police Officers Injured In Operation To Detain Shooter In California - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Several Police Officers Injured in Operation to Detain Shooter in California - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Several police officers have been injured in Paso Robles, California, during an operation to detain a shooter who wounded a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday, local police said.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles, leaving the sheriff's deputy critically injured.

"Suspect down. Several officers wounded," Paso Robles police wrote on their Twitter page on late Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune newspaper, the suspect was killed in the operation. Four officers were reportedly injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Twitter Paso Robles San Luis Obispo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

8 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

8 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

8 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.