Several Police Officers Injured in Operation to Detain Shooter in California - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Several police officers have been injured in Paso Robles, California, during an operation to detain a shooter who wounded a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday, local police said.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles, leaving the sheriff's deputy critically injured.

"Suspect down. Several officers wounded," Paso Robles police wrote on their Twitter page on late Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune newspaper, the suspect was killed in the operation. Four officers were reportedly injured.