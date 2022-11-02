UrduPoint.com

Several Police Stations, Offices In Seoul Raided Over Deadly Halloween Stampede - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The South Korean metropolitan police agency in Seoul, the Yongsan police station and six other offices have been raided in the course of a probe into the deadly stampede in Itaewon district, which claimed the lives of more than 150 people, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean officials.

A special investigation team has raided eight offices, including Yongsan ward office, the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, the Yongsan fire station and the headquarters of Seoul subway, the report said.

On Monday, senior South Korean officials, including interior minister, police chief and Seoul mayor, have apologized for the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.

The police said they failed to prevent the dangerous situation due to the lack of instructions that would allow them to take urgent measures without there being a specific event and without information about its organizers.

The deadliest crowd crush in South Korean history occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon on Saturday evening after tens of thousands of people gathered in the party district amid Halloween celebrations. According to the latest data, 156 people died, 30 others were seriously injured. Most of the victims were in their twenties, with 100 of them being women.

