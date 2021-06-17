UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Polish Lawmakers Leave Closed-Door Session On Cyberattack Against Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:41 AM

Several Polish Lawmakers Leave Closed-Door Session on Cyberattack Against Country

On Wednesday a number of Polish lower house lawmakers left a closed-door meeting on a cyberattack against the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) On Wednesday a number of Polish lower house lawmakers left a closed-door meeting on a cyberattack against the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Polish authorities on Tuesday said that the country had faced a massive cyberattack. In response, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called a closed session of the lower house. All lawmakers were checked for phones or recording devices and were prohibited from bringing folders or bags.

Among those lawmakers are members of the opposition party Civic Coalition, as well as those from The Left political alliance and the right-wing party Confederation Liberty and Independence.

"Our [parliamentary] group asked that the government information, everything should become known to everyone. [The ruling party] Law and Justice did not agree to it," Civic Coalition lawmaker Dariusz Jonski told reporters.

Confederation lawmakers, for their part, told journalists that none of the information provided at the session warranted such secrecy, with lawmaker Jakub Kulesza describing it as a "circus."

Earlier in the month, Polish chancellery chief Michal Dworczyk said that his email and social network accounts had been hacked. The media reported that the criminals had allegedly managed to gain access to classified information.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Independence Alliance Criminals Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

2 hours ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

4 minutes ago

Over 23% people to have lasting post-Covid symptom ..

4 minutes ago

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland

23 minutes ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.