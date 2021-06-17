Several Polish Lawmakers Leave Closed-Door Session on Cyberattack Against Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) On Wednesday a number of Polish lower house lawmakers left a closed-door meeting on a cyberattack against the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Polish authorities on Tuesday said that the country had faced a massive cyberattack. In response, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called a closed session of the lower house. All lawmakers were checked for phones or recording devices and were prohibited from bringing folders or bags.

Among those lawmakers are members of the opposition party Civic Coalition, as well as those from The Left political alliance and the right-wing party Confederation Liberty and Independence.

"Our [parliamentary] group asked that the government information, everything should become known to everyone. [The ruling party] Law and Justice did not agree to it," Civic Coalition lawmaker Dariusz Jonski told reporters.

Confederation lawmakers, for their part, told journalists that none of the information provided at the session warranted such secrecy, with lawmaker Jakub Kulesza describing it as a "circus."

Earlier in the month, Polish chancellery chief Michal Dworczyk said that his email and social network accounts had been hacked. The media reported that the criminals had allegedly managed to gain access to classified information.