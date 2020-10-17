Several Powerful Blasts Hit Stepanakert, Air Raid Sirens Sounding - Sputnik Correspondent

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Several powerful explosions hit on Saturday Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

The authorities have switched on the air raid sirens for the third time this night.

It remains unclear, which targets have been hit. Many local residents are spending the night in basements.