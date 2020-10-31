UrduPoint.com
Several Powerful Explosions Heard Near Town Of Shusha, Not Far From Stepanakert

Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Several Powerful Explosions Heard Near Town of Shusha, Not Far From Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Several powerful explosions took place on Saturday near the town of Shusha, not far from Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The explosions occurred at about 04:00 GMT.

An hour earlier, another explosion rocked Stepanakert, where air raid sirens were sounding. According to preliminary data, the blast in Stepanakert caused no victims or damage.

