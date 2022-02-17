UrduPoint.com

Several Protesters Detained After Clashes With Police In Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Several Protesters Detained After Clashes With Police in Ukraine - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Several activists were detained after clashes broke out between protesting entrepreneurs and security forces struggling to disperse the crowd near the parliament building in Kiev, Ukrainian news agency UNN reported on Thursday.

Ukrainian police officers began to forcefully push protesters from the site of the parliament building in order to clear the road for traffic, the news outlet reported.

According to the live stream by news agency, several people were detained, and one of the sides of clashes used tear gas. The police and the National Guard personnel take away posters and flags from the protesters.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs began protesting in November 2020 against COVID-19 measures and taxes, including laws obliging small business owners to have cash registers. On November 15, entrepreneurs declared their protest permanent and began holding regular demonstrations.

