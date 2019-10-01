Several Protesters Detained in Hong Kong - Sputnik Correspondent

A few protesters have been apprehended by police officers in Hong Kong for their possible involvement in violence during the protests on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters.

The protesters, seemingly in their early 20s, were arrested at the building known as York Place in Hong Kong.

When the correspondent asked a female officer at the scene of the detention why the people were being detained, she declined to give any reasons and referred any related questions to her supervisors.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.