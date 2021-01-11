Several Regions Across Kosovo Hit by Heavy Floods - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Several regions of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have been affected by floods caused by the sharp rise in the water level in rivers, national media reported on Monday.

According to the RTK broadcaster, the sharp rise in the water level due to the heavy rainfall in recent days in the western Balkans has caused damage in a number of villages, with the road connecting Pristina to the Drenovica region being blocked.

Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti has expressed readiness to request assistance from the peacekeeping contingent under the auspices of the NATO mission in the breakaway region, KFOR, if the situation deteriorates, the broadcaster added.

On Monday, employees of the Serbian interior ministry's emergencies department and a special rescue team were deployed to help residents in several areas in southern Kosovo. Over 20 people were evacuated. In addition, a state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Doljevac.