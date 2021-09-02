Several Regions in Spain Flooded as Downpour Continues - Weather Agency

Rain and thunderstorms sweeping Spain for the second day in a row have led to flooding in a number of regions, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Rain and thunderstorms sweeping Spain for the second day in a row have led to flooding in a number of regions, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said on Thursday.

Though such weather conditions are not new to Spain at this time of year, the current rains are much stronger than usual, the agency said, noting that the regions of Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia and Valencia are among the worst-hit.

In several cities, streets, residential premises and agricultural land were flooded, while communications on dozens of roads, and in some cases railways, were lost, AEMET said, adding that this also resulted in power outages that affected almost 7,000 people.

Due to bad weather conditions, the Spanish authorities have already introduced an increased level of danger in 13 out of 17 autonomous communities, with an "orange" level declared on the Balearic Islands, in Catalonia, Navarre and Aragon.