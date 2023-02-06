UrduPoint.com

Several Regions Of Ukraine Issue Air Raid Warnings - Authorities

Published February 06, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Several Regions of Ukraine Issue Air Raid Warnings - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Air raid sirens sounded in a number of Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry's online map showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%.

In January, Turkish energy company Karpowership said it would provide Ukraine with 500 megawatts (MW) capacity powerships in order to ease the country's energy crisis. The floating electricity plants could help to cover the electricity needs of nearly 1 million Ukrainian households.

