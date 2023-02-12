UrduPoint.com

Several Regions Of Ukraine Issue Air Raid Warnings - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Several Regions of Ukraine Issue Air Raid Warnings - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Air raid sirens sounded in a number of Ukrainian regions late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported late on Saturday that an infrastructure site was damaged in Kharkiv as a result of a rocket attack.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that thermal and hydroelectric facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, were damaged in six Ukrainian regions on Friday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that Russia started carrying out on October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Related Topics

