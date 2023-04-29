UrduPoint.com

Several Regions Of Ukraine Issue Air Raid Warnings - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, at around 02:06 - 02:39 local time on Saturday (23:06 - 23:39 GMT on Friday), the ministry's online map showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

