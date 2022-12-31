Several Rockets Fired at US Base in Northeast Syria - Reports

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) A US military base near the al-Omar oil field in northeast Syria's Deir ez-Zor Governorate has come under a rocket attack, the General Organization of Radio and tv, Syria's state broadcaster, reports.

Several rockets were fired at the base on Friday, after which US helicopters were raised into the sky over the area.

There has been no information on any casualties or damage, according to Syria's General Organization of Radio and TV.

At the end of November, two rockets hit a US military base in the Syrian city of al-Shaddadi. There were no injuries or damage, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).