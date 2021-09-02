Several Russian Media Outlets Ask Moscow to Annul Foreign Agents List, Amend Relevant Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian Dozhd broadcaster (designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) published on Wednesday an open appeal to the country's authorities, demanding the current list of media labeled as foreign agents be annulled and the law on foreign agents amended.

Last week, the broadcaster also published an open appeal to the authorities requesting a repeal of foreign agents laws, and an end of the pressure on journalists. It was echoed by news outlets Novaya Gazeta, Forbes, Meduza (designated as a foreign agent in Russia), and some other media and journalist communities. Commenting on the appeal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the law on foreign media agents must and will exist in Russia, as the country does face foreign interference.

"Editors of Russian independent media outlets appealed to President Vladimir Putin, his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, demanding the current list of foreign agents be annulled and the laws on foreign agents be amended," the appeal, supported by the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio broadcaster and other media outlets, read.

The media outlets also prepared 12 amendments to the foreign agents legislation which aim at ensuring that laws on mass media are complied with and the process of inclusion on the list of foreign agents is transparent. They, propose, among other things, that the decision to include media outlets on the list of foreign media at the behest of the Ministry of Justice be made solely by a court, while the media should be notified of such a decision prior to its inclusion.

Under the proposed amendments, the media also asked the authorities to oblige the ministry to indicate on its website on what basis certain media outlets are added to the list of foreign agents and in whose interests these media are said to act.

Commenting on the latest appeal, Andrey Klimov, a lawmaker and one of the authors behind the law on foreign agents, said that these media outlets were trying to spark an uproar ahead of the Russian parliamentary elections slated for September. He added that current legislation is sufficient.

The head of the Russian Union of Journalists, Vladimir Solovyov, told Sputnik later on Wednesday that his association was also preparing amendments to the law on foreign agents.

"I have not got acquainted yet with what Dozhd published, but we have our own proposals on the amendments to the legislation. We talked about them after the meeting of the human rights council with a justice ministry representative. I think Dozhd proposes the same," Solovyov said.

The union's head also announced plans to discuss the matter with the new composition of the lower house's committee on information policy.

The independent Dozhd broadcaster, also known as tv Rain, was labeled as a foreign agent in mid-August. Commenting on the move, Tikhon Dzyadko, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said that he would challenge the decision.