Several Russians Get Emergency Surgery After Bus Accident In Dominican Republic - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Dominican branch of the Russian embassy in Venezuela has confirmed that several of the 39 Russian tourists, who were on the bus that got into a serious accident on Tuesday, are in grave condition and are getting surgery.

"On November 26 of this year, a road accident occurred in the Dominican Republic involving a bus with 39 Russian tourists headed to the airport for a flight to Moscow. As a result of the accident, there are [Russian] citizens with injuries of various degrees ... The [Russian] citizens who are in serious condition have been sent by helicopter to medical centers in the capital of the [Dominican] Republic, Santo Domingo, where they are undergoing emergency surgery," the embassy said in a Facebook statement.

The embassy added that the head of its Punta Cana office is in constant contact with hospital administrations, local authorities and the Anex Tour Russian travel agency, which organized the Russian tourists' vacation.

"Tourists who do not need medical care have been accommodated in hotels. The embassy is keeping the situation under control," the Facebook release says.

Earlier, a source in the administration of the medical clinic in the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia Province of the Dominican Republic told Sputnik that the hospital was unable to verify the exact number of the injured Russians or their identity.

The Punta Cana branch of the Russian embassy in the Dominican Republic confirmed to Sputnik in the early hours of Wednesday that a bus carrying 39 Russian tourists to the airport got into an accident in the Higuey area on Tuesday. The bus collided with a truck and then rolled over.

Local media have reported that there are children among the injured.

