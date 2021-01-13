Several Russians Released From Brief Detention in South Sudan - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Several Russian nationals were released after being detained in South Sudan earlier in the day, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, popular Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov said that he and several fellow travelers were detained at the airport in South Sudan.

"As a result of the effort that was made, the detained Russians were released. At the moment, the work continues to help them leave South Sudan," Zakharova said.