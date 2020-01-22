Several Sanctioned Venezuelan Aircraft Harassed US Military Flights in Caribbean - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) A number of Venezuelan aircraft sanctioned by the United States on Tuesday have been engaged in harassing US military flights in the Caribbean airspace, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in statement on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department said in a statement that the United States has added 15 Venezuelan aircraft to its sanctions list.

"Several of these aircraft have been involved in the harassment of US military flights in Caribbean airspace or have been used to transport senior members of the illegitimate former Maduro regime, which continues to subject the people of Venezuela to brutal and dictatorial practices," Pompeo said. "As a result of this action, US persons are on notice that they may not transact with these aircraft - to include chartering, contracting, refueling or purchasing them - except as otherwise authorized."