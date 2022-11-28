UrduPoint.com

Several Schools In Houston Closed Monday After Power Outage Impacts City's Water Supply

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Several Schools in Houston Closed Monday After Power Outage Impacts City's Water Supply

Several school districts in Houston, Texas, closed on Monday after a power outage impacted a water plant that supplies about 2.2 million residents, according to city and school officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Several school districts in Houston, Texas, closed on Monday after a power outage impacted a water plant that supplies about 2.2 million residents, according to city and school officials.

"A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's Main Water System. Earlier today (Sunday), the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m.," the city of Houston said in a press release on Sunday.

The Houston Independent School District also issued a statement saying that due to the notice, all of the district's schools, offices and facilities will be closed on Monday.

Three other schools districts and two colleges also said in separate statements that they will be closed on Monday due to water safety concerns.

The Houston Mayor's Office said the city administration believes the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements, issuing a boil water notice is required and hopes to suspend it by Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

