UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Security Officials Drown As Vessel Sinks Off Sudan's Northern State - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Several Security Officials Drown as Vessel Sinks Off Sudan's Northern State - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Several Sudanese security officials drowned on Saturday after a vessel sank near the country's Wadi Halfa port, which is located in the Northern state near the border with Egypt, due to bad weather conditions, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

The officials were heading to meet the country's director of customs and the minister of infrastructure at the Arqin border crossing with Egypt, the broadcaster said.

The vessel was carrying the Wadi Halfa executive director, police and passport directors, as well as members of the local security committee.

At the same time, the channel reported that some of the officials survived, prompting the Sudanese authorities to ask for help from Egypt's rescue teams.

The delegation was not accompanied by rescue teams from Sudan, the channel noted.

Other media reports suggest that there were from 11 to 15 people on board the vessel and five people died in the incident.

Related Topics

Weather Police Egypt Died Wadi Halfa Same Sudan Border Media From

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

2 minutes ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

17 minutes ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

18 minutes ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

8 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

8 minutes ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.