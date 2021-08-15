Several Senior Afghan Officials Arrive At Kabul Airport To Flee Country - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Several senior Afghan officials, including advisers to President Ashraf Ghani, have arrived at the Kabul airport to leave the country after the Taliban (a group banned in Russia) surrounded the capital, CNN reported, citing a source at the airport.
The officials are awaiting their departure in the VIP lounge. The destinations remain unknown.