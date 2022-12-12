UrduPoint.com

Several Soldiers Injured In Indian, Chinese Troops Clash At Border - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Several Soldiers Injured in Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Border - Source

Several soldiers were injured in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, an Indian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik.

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Several soldiers were injured in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, an Indian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik.

"Indian and Chinese PLA troops clashed in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. There are minor injuries on both sides. Indian troops contested China in firm and resolute manner. Both sides disengaged from the area," the source said.

Both Indian and Chinese PLA Commanders held flag meeting to restore peace and tranquility along the line of actual control, the source added.

At least six Indian soldiers injured in India-China clash in Tawang sector were brought to Guwahati in the state of Assam for the treatment, sources also said.

This is the first incident of its kind since the May 2020 clash when 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several more injured in violent clashes with Chinese forces in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh border region.

Related Topics

India Injured China Resolute Guwahati May December Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

59 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship to get underway

Lahore Open Polo Championship to get underway

7 minutes ago
 Russia does not intend to quickly change nuclear d ..

Russia does not intend to quickly change nuclear doctrine

7 minutes ago
 UNHCR supported exhibition brings together female ..

UNHCR supported exhibition brings together female artists from Pakistan, Afghani ..

7 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption week ends at SBBWU with call for e ..

Anti-corruption week ends at SBBWU with call for eliminating root causes

7 minutes ago
 France plans to tighten security around places of ..

France plans to tighten security around places of worship during Christmas, Hanu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.