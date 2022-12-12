Several Soldiers Injured in Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Border - Source

Several soldiers were injured in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, an Indian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik.

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Several soldiers were injured in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, an Indian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik.

"Indian and Chinese PLA troops clashed in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. There are minor injuries on both sides. Indian troops contested China in firm and resolute manner. Both sides disengaged from the area," the source said.

Both Indian and Chinese PLA Commanders held flag meeting to restore peace and tranquility along the line of actual control, the source added.

At least six Indian soldiers injured in India-China clash in Tawang sector were brought to Guwahati in the state of Assam for the treatment, sources also said.

This is the first incident of its kind since the May 2020 clash when 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several more injured in violent clashes with Chinese forces in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh border region.