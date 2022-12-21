Several Soldiers Planned to Overthrow Gambian Government, Four Detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Several soldiers of the Gambian military planned to overthrow the government of the country, some four soldiers were detained, the Government of the Gambia said on Wednesday.

"The Gambia Government announces that based on intelligence reports that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, the GAF High Command in a swift military operation conducted yesterday, arrested four soldiers linked to this alleged coup plot," the Department of Information Services of the Gambia said on social media.

The detained soldiers are currently assisting the military police in the investigation.

"Meanwhile, the army is in pursuit of three more alleged accomplices. Investigations into this matter are continuing and members of the public would be accordingly informed of any developments as the situation unfolds," the statement said.