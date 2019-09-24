Several States' Exit From Paris Climate Deal Will Not Change Global Goals - China Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Several states' decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement will not change the international community's will to cooperate on climate change issues, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday at the UN climate summit in New York.

"The withdrawal of certain parties will not shake the collective will of the international community, nor will it possibly reverse the historical trend of international cooperation," Wang said, as quoted by Chinese CGTN broadcaster.

He pointed out that climate change was a universal problem faced by each nation.

"Low and difficult as the journey of tackling climate change may be, sustained actions will take us to the destination," Wang added.

The Paris climate deal, seen as a major international agreement on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement despite having signed the deal.