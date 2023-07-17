Open Menu

Several States Ready To Join Brazil's Peace Efforts On Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 09:10 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Brazil's calls for dialogue to find ways for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict are drawing much attention across the globe, with several countries expressing their willingness to join these efforts, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been insisting on discussions to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict both publicly and in contacts with other leaders, the minister said.

"Several countries are ready to join these efforts, One of the examples is the initiative by African nations to establish the dialogue between the parties to the conflict.

It will take time, but it is the dialogue that will lead to peace we are seeking," Vieira stated.

In April, Lula said the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a peace deal in Ukraine, and not encourage the conflict. He urged countries not involved in the conflict to take responsibility for advancing peace talks, as well as to provide Russia with "minimum conditions" for ending the conflict. In addition, Lula suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

