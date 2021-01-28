UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Suspected Organizers Of Twin Terrorist Attacks In Baghdad Detained - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Several Suspected Organizers of Twin Terrorist Attacks in Baghdad Detained - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Several people suspected of organizing the recent twin terrorist attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad have been detained, a member of the Iraqi parliament's defense and security committee said.

"One of the perpetrators [of the attack] is a foreigner," Badr Ziyadi said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the INA news agency.

Last week, two suicide attackers staged explosions the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital. After the incident, a spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices.

The most recent data provided by media said that 32 people died and some 110 more were left injured.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Russia Parliament Iraq Died Suicide Baghdad Media All Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

10 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

10 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

10 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

10 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.