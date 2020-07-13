UrduPoint.com
Several Suspects Detained In Southeastern Iran Over Links To Foreign Intelligence - Court

Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Several Suspects Detained in Southeastern Iran Over Links to Foreign Intelligence - Court

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Several people have been detained in Iran's southeastern province of Kerman on suspicion of working with foreign intelligence, the local judiciary said on Monday.

"A few people tied to foreign intelligence agencies have been detained in Kerman.

The court issued a verdict after reviewing [the case]. Members of a hostile group have been detained in Kerman as well," Ahmad Ghorbani, the head of the local revolutionary court, said, according to the Fars news agency.

He did not specify when the suspects had been detained, their number or what countries for which they had been working.

More Stories From World

