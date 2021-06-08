Several Syrian Soldiers Killed, Injured in Mine Blast in Hama Province - Reports

Several Syrian soldiers have been killed as a result of a mine explosion in the western province of Hama, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Several Syrian soldiers have been killed as a result of a mine explosion in the western province of Hama, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Sham FM radio broadcaster, the mine was left by members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in an area to the east of the city of Salamiyah.

The blast also caused injuries to several servicemen, who are now receiving treatment in a hospital, the broadcaster added.