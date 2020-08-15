UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Thousand Gather In Belarus Capital For New Protest

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Several thousand gather in Belarus capital for new protest

Several thousand people gathered in Minsk on Saturday after Belarus's opposition called for more protests over President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Several thousand people gathered in Minsk on Saturday after Belarus's opposition called for more protests over President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

A large crowd had formed near the Pushkinskaya metro station in the capital, an AFP journalist said, in honour of a protester who died there during this week's police crackdown on demonstrators.

Demonstrators laid flowers at the site where Alexander Taraikovsky, 34, died on Monday during clashes between protesters and police a day after the election that Lukashenko claims to have won with 80 percent of the vote.

Many chanted "Leave!" and some held pictures of protesters with severe bruises, after accounts emerged of detained demonstrators being beaten and tortured.

Others carried signs reading "No to Violence" and "No More Torture".

More than 6,700 people were arrested in the crackdown and hundreds injured.

Officials have confirmed two deaths in the unrest, including Taraikovsky who they say died when an explosive device went off in his hand during a protest, and another man who died in custody after being arrested in the southeastern city of Gomel.

Taraikovsky's funeral was being held on Saturday and a "March for Freedom" is planned in central Minsk on Sunday, after main opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called for a weekend of new demonstrations.

Related Topics

Election Injured Protest Police Vote Metro Died Minsk Man Reading Belarus SITE March Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

3 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects anti-polio drive in d ..

2 seconds ago

Blast at Warehouse in China's Eastern Shandong Pro ..

9 minutes ago

Police to be deployed at BRT stations, corridors

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.