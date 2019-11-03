UrduPoint.com
Several Thousand People Join New Anti-Government Demonstration In Lebanon's Beirut

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Several Thousand People Join New Anti-Government Demonstration in Lebanon's Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Several thousand people are taking part in a new anti-government demonstration at the Martyrs' Square and the Riad Al Solh Square in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The protesters announced plans to organize a general strike on Monday. They also vowed to block roads again as well as hinder the operation of public institutions, including schools and universities.

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, resigned on Tuesday, which resulted in the de-escalation of tensions in the country as well as temporarily stopped the wave of mass demonstrations across Lebanon.

The protests in the country were sparked by the authorities' intention to introduce a tax on online calls as well as poor economic conditions and low living standards. The plans for the additional levies have since been dropped but the protests continued. The unrest resulted in the further deterioration of the economic situation.

