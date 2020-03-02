Several Thousand People Leave Venezuela Every Day - UNHCR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Several thousand people leave Venezuela every day amid the ongoing crisis in the Latin American country, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

When asked if there was any change in the number of Venezuelan refugees since last year, the UN official said that it was increasing "maybe a little bit slower than before," but that the agency continued to see "several thousand people leaving every day."

He added that about five million people had left the country in the last two years, and that most go to Colombia. Others try to reach other countries in the region.

"So of course, unless there is a solution and Venezuelan people can return � which we hope again [for] a peaceful diplomatic political solution, of course, not any other solution � unless that happens, we need to bring more help to these neighboring countries," he said.

This is a worrying idea, Grandi said, as the countries hosting Venezuelan refugees, while not "very poor", have been "stretched by this enormous population that they have to host."

Venezuela has been suffering from severe political crisis since January 2019 when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Nicolas Maduro from power.